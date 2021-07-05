No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Muskoka by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

One person has recovered though, so the District’s active case count has dropped to 21.

A total of 468 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Muskoka since the pandemic began over a year ago with 437 people recovering.

The vaccination rates in our region made a big jump over the weekend with 75.4-percent of residents in Muskoka having received one jab, while 38.9-percent are fully vaccinated. Muskoka Lakes is the outlier in those numbers with 57.7-percent and 29.8-percent of residents being covered by one and two doses respectively. All other municipalities in Muskoka are near or above the average mark for vaccine coverage.

In SMDHU’s medical region, 33.1-percent of residents are now fully vaccinated.