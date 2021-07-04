A GoFundMe has been set-up by the friends of 18-year-old Noel Caoile Jr. who drowned over the weekend in the Muskoka River.

The police have not identified who it was that drowned.

“(Noel) is a good son to his parents, a brother and a kind-hearted person who’s always willing to help everyone in need,” friend Frances Cabalhin says on the GoFundMe page. “His dream was to become a firefighter, a fireman who’s dedicated to giving a helping hand. Unfortunately, the man who wanted to help is the one who needs help right now. I am asking for everyone’s kind heart, to help us financially.”

A search and rescue team was called in over the weekend to recover Caoile Jr.’s body after a report came in around 7 P-M Saturday about a swimmer in distress. The rescue effort was called off Saturday night because of poor visibility but resumed the next morning. His body was recovered around 9 A-M Sunday.

“Residents and visitors are asked to be cautious whenever entering a body of water,” Media Relations Coordinator for the Central Region OPP Gosia Puzio says. “Know your limits, wear appropriate safety equipment and please stay safe.”

The donations will go towards covering funeral expenses. So far nearly $2,500 has been raised towards a goal of $50,000.