In the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s (SMDHU) latest update, data shows 65-percent of the population within its medical region have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes 67.2-percent of adults in Muskoka who have received their first shot and 30.5-percent who are fully vaccinated. Gravenhurst and Muskoka Lakes are the only municipalities under the District-wide number for first dose coverage, while Bracebridge and Muskoka are under the average for second dose coverage.

While three new cases were reported Friday by the health unit, seven recoveries were added.

The new cases are:

A Bracebridge woman between the ages of 65 and 79. The cause is still under investigation.

A Huntsville woman between the ages of 45 and 64. SMDHU reports she contracted the virus through close contact with another case.

A Huntsville man between the ages of 45 and 64. The cause is still under investigation.

There are no people currently in hospital because of the novel coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 468 cases of the virus have been reported in Muskoka, with 436 going on to recover and five people dying.