Ontario is reporting close to 500 new COVID-19 cases from the past two days.

The province added 284 cases on Thursday, which weren’t reported until Friday because of the Canada Day holiday, and 200 on Friday.

Twenty-eight new deaths were reported on Thursday and Friday.

The recovery rate is at 98 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

There was a record increase of over 413,000 vaccines given over the last two days with over 52,000 tests done.