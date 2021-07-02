Here’s an idea if you’re looking for a free family activity.

Families in Ontario can enjoy fishing province-wide without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card, from Saturday to July 11th.

Those that take part in these activities are reminded to respect the regulations under Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen.

You’re also reminded to follow conservation licence catch limits, obey size limits and sanctuaries and follow all other fishing regulations and rules.