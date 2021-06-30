The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has recommended that swimming advisories be posted at beaches in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Muskoka Lakes.

In Gravenhurst, the advisories will be posted at Bass Lake Park, Lorne Street Beach, and Muskoka Bay Park, at Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville, Baycliffe Beach, Hanna Park Beach, and Jaspen Beach in Muskoka Lakes, and Bowyers Beach in Bracebridge.

None of the beaches will be closed, but signs will be put up a warning about the level of bacteria in the water. SMDHU officials say there may be an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose, and throat infections and stomach disorders.

This is being done as part of SMDHU’s beach water testing that’s done between June and September. The water is tested for E. coli bacteria. “Bacteria levels can increase in recreational beach water due to heavy rainfall, cloudy water, a large number of swimmers, a large number of birds, shallow water, wet sand, wind and high waves,” officials with the health unit say.