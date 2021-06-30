Two people have been arrested by Almaguin Highlands OPP after a drug bust in Burks Falls.

The OPP’s Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Main Street, seizing illegal firearms and ammunition, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, 23 cannabis plants, and $6,355 in Canadian currency. The value of the drugs is estimated to be more than $37,000.

A 47-year old man from Burks Falls and a 26-year old woman from Bracebridge were arrested and are facing 16 charges each, including several counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and several counts relating to possession of firearms.