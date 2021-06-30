A 47-year-old man from Huntsville has been charged with a slew of offences after police were called to deal with him twice in one day.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, June 29th within a few hours of each other. Constable Jeff Handsor says around 3:30 PM, officers started an investigation into the allegation that he had threatened someone. As a result, the man was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody a short time later after being scheduled for a court appearance in August.

Just before 6 PM, Handsor says the police were again called to the scene where the man is reported to have threatened someone. He was arrested and charged with criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failure to comply with an undertaking, and mischief under $5,000.

He has been held pending his bail hearing.