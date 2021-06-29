Ontario will not be cutting the wait time needed to move to Step Three of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen.

In his first weekly update, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore made it clear he wants to wait the 21 days before considering the move to Step Three.

“We need to be cautious we need to be prudent and we need that 21 days to be able to understand the impact of opening on our communities as I said because we never want to take a step backwards we only want to be moving forward,” he said.

Dr. Moore says even though the province has been doing well vaccinations-wise, there is a new and more aggressive adversary, the Delta variant, that Ontario must be very cautious about.