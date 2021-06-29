Ontario is easing more restrictions in long-term care homes as part of Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen.

The province’s new Minister of Long Term Care, Rod Phillips said the changes kick in next Wednesday to give homes time to prepare.

“As of July 7th, residents will be able to have as many designated caregivers as they need, up to ten people can visit a resident outdoors, all residents can have an indoor visit with two visitors and two caregivers and personal care services like hairdressers wil be allowed in the homes,” Philips said.

In addition, cohorting of residents can be relaxed during outdoor activities and there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can be designated as a caregiver by a resident or their substitute decision-maker.