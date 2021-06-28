Two men are dead and one is recovering after a one-hour search and rescue mission in Port Sydney.

Constable Kate McKay with the Huntsville OPP detachment reports officers were called to the scene around 2 PM on Sunday. Three males in their 20s were reported to have gone swimming but had not surfaced. Officers began a search and rescue mission along with the OPP Aviation Services, Underwater Search and Recovery, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services.

A 22-year-old was pulled from the water and is now recovering in hospital, a 23-year-old was flown to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, and a 20-year-old was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased have not been released.