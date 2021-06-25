The local health unit added one new case of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka today pushing the district’s active case count to 24.

The new case, 18 to 34-year-old male, was reported in Gravenhurst placing that town at four active cases.

About 12 hundred doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Muskoka residents over the past 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, over 65 percent of people 12 and older in our district have their first dose and over 21 percent, or about 14,000 people, are fully vaccinated.