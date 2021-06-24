New guidance on masking in public venues is on its way for Ontario.

In his last press conference as Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams was asked whether Ontarians will be able to host people indoors soon without having to wear masks.

He said the science advisory table hopes to have more details on wearing masks as soon as next week.

However, he warned that even though Ontario has hit vaccination markers for steps two and three, those markers are just one factor in reopening.