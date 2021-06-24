The local health unit reported no change to the COVID-19 case count in the District of Muskoka today keeping us at 23 active cases.

Just under 13 hundred doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Muskoka residents over the past 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, over 65 percent of people 12 and older in our district have their first dose and over 19 percent, or about 13,000 people, are fully vaccinated.