Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the fourth day in a row the province has reported fewer than 300 new cases.

Another six people have died.

The recovery rate is at 98 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 225,000 vaccines were given with over 29,000 tests done.

Test positivity is at 1.1 per cent, the lowest it’s been since September.