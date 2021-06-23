A mock-up of what the new play structure will look like (Photo supplied by: Jason Harnett)

The playground at Kinsmen Park will be closed from June 24th until July 14th while the play structures are replaced.

The park is located at 1300 Muskoka Road South. The soon-to-be-replaced play structure was installed in 1997. A report to Gravenhurst council cited the expected line span of the existing structure is 20 years. Caroline Kirkpatrick with Gravenhurst’s Public Works Department also pointed out that it’s in need of replacement to ensure it meets the current standards for children’s play structures. “Enhancements will be selected based on an all-inclusive environment whereby eliminating physical barriers and meeting the needs of a broad range of user groups,” she went on to say.

Gravenhurst council approved the allocation of $15,000 in the 2021 budget for the project. “The new playground design creates a unique social, creative, and imaginative play environment while promoting motor development using a series of challenging activities,” Kirkpatrick says.

The new features will include:

Three slides (wavy, zip and spiral)

Saucer swing

‘Whirlwind seat’ spinner

‘KidNetix twirl’ spinner

Sloped funnel, river rock and wave climbers

‘Challenge canyon’ bridge

Storefront and animal race panels

Crunch bar and chinning bar

Park N Play Design Co. Ltd. will undertake the work. Kirkpatrick estimates the project will be done by June 14th, but the opening may be delayed if the necessary equipment doesn’t arrive in time, or due to the weather.