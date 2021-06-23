Ontario is reporting its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since September.

The province added 255 new cases on Wednesday with sixty-seven per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA, Waterloo Region and in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Region.

Eleven more people have died while there were more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 227,000 vaccines were given, setting a new single-day record, with over 27,000 tests done.

Test positivity is the lowest it’s been since September at 1.2 per cent.