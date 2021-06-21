The local health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in the District of Muskoka over the weekend.

No recoveries were added Monday however the district’s only COVID-19 related hospitalization was discharged over the weekend.

The new case was reported in Gravenhurst, a 25 to 44-year-old male, placing Muskoka at 24 active cases.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out over 17 hundred doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Muskoka over the weekend.

As of Monday, 64.5 percent of adults in our district have received their first shot and just under 16 percent, or over 10 thousand residents, are fully vaccinated.