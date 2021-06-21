Ontario is reporting 270 new cases Monday.

The province is also reporting another three deaths with the death toll now at 9,022.

Test positivity is 2.5 percent. Over the last day, 486 people have recovered with the recovery rate at 97.7-percent.

In the last 24-hours, almost 14,000 were done.

Beginning Monday, any Ontarian who had their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before May 9th can now book an appointment for their second dose through the province’s booking system.