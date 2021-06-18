The local health unit added one new case of COVID-19 and two recoveries in the District of Muskoka today.

One case, a 45 to 64-year-old female, was reported in Huntsville and one case recovered in both Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

23 cases remain active in Muskoka, six in both Huntsville and Muskoka lakes, five in Bracebridge, four in Gravenhurst and two in lake of Bays.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit gave out about 850 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Muskoka over the last day.

As of this afternoon, 64 percent of the adult population in our district have their first shot and 13.6 percent are fully vaccinated.