If you’ve been wondering how to help your community fight the spread of COVID-19, the local health unit has something in store for you.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has put a call out for volunteer support in its vaccination clinics in Bracebridge, and Huntsville.

Responsibilities may include monitoring waiting areas, assisting, and directing clients and engaging in cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

You must be 18 or older to volunteer, be able to stand for long periods of time, work both indoors and outdoors, wear personal protective equipment, and obtain a satisfactory criminal record check upon hiring.

You can find out more on the health unit’s website and anyone interested can fill out an online application form or can inquire by emailing HRCOVID19volunteer@smdhu.org