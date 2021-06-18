Ontario is reporting 345 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the twelfth straight day the province has reported less than 600 new cases.

Sixty-eight per cent of the new cases are in the hot spots around the GTHA and Waterloo Region.

There was one new death added while there were more recoveries than new cases reported.

Test positivity is at 1.4 per cent.

Over 20 per cent of those eligible in Ontario have been fully vaccinated, meeting the required threshold for Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan.