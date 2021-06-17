One new case of COVID-19 and no recoveries were added in the District of Muskoka today(Thursday).

The case, a 65 to 79-year-old female in Huntsville, is the first case added in about a week and places Muskoka at a total of 24 active cases.

Six are in Bracebridge, six in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka lakes and four in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered just under 1,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka over the last day.

As of this afternoon, just under 64 percent of adults in Muskoka have their first shot and 12.5 percent are fully vaccinated.