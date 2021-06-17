Ontario's Updated Second Dose Schedule for COVID-19 vaccines, From the Government of Ontario June 17th, 2021

Anyone who got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 30th you’ll be able to book your second dose in about ten days.

Ontario is accelerating more second dose appointments as the federal government’s vaccine shipments continue to increase.

But if you live in a Delta variant of concern hotspot, which now includes Simcoe Muskoka and you received your first jab of Pfizer or Moderna on or before May 30th you can start booking your appointment next Wednesday.

Everyone else has to wait until June 28th.