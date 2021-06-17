Glen Orchard Public School in Port Carling is expanding its capacity to allow for up to 54 new childcare spaces and three new childcare rooms and our MPP Norm Miller says to expect more spots to open up in the next five years.

“There are currently no timelines set for the child care centre renovations at Glen Orchard Public School, as the Board will be going to tender shortly,” Communications Officer for Trillium Lakelands District School Board Sinead Fegan tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

The expansion is thanks to a $1 million investment by the Ontario government through its $1 billion capital investment program to build more licensed childcare spaces. The investment will be distributed over the next five years, according to Miller.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for these young children and their families to have a child care experience and early learning opportunities connected to the Glen Orchard Public School,” Trillium Lakelands District School Board Trustee Louise Clodd says.

“I think we can expect to see projects continue to roll out as time goes on,” he tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

Overall, Miller says the project will create up to 30,000 new childcare spaces in schools.