Why hold a fundraiser for one foodbank, when you can get donations for six?

That’s why Jordan Scott is organizing the “Battle of Muskoka” and raising money and taking non-perishable food donations for food banks in Bracebridge, Huntsville, and Gravenhurst. “I want to bring community involvement and community love together,” he says.

Here’s how it works: you can drop off donations for Gravenhurst Against Poverty or the Gravenhurst Salvation Army on June 18th at the Trinity United Church at 290 Muskoka Road.

For Bracebridge, you can drop your donations off at the Leon’s parking lot at 6 Robert Dollar Drive on June 19th. The donations will support the Bracebridge Salvation Army and the Manna Foodbank.

The Huntsville Salvation Army and The Table Soup Kitchen will be supported on June 20th. The Leon’s parking lot at 67 Silverwood Drive will be the drop-off point.

All of the food drives will run from Noon until 6 PM. “Each town has six hours to donate as much cash or canned goods as possible with all donations staying local,” Scott says, adding he will be dropping off the donations right after the last car leaves. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the drop-off points with a bin set-up for the food donations, and a collection jar for the cash. If you’re donating, Scott says to only drop something off if you can. “Don’t feel like you have to,” he goes on to say.

Scott says the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone – especially not-for-profits. This was something that no one expected, he continues, but together we can support those who need our help the most. He cites restrictions starting to loosen as proof we’re all doing a good job reacting to the pandemic. “The end is in sight,” he says.

With this “battle” Scott hopes it helps to support more people in Muskoka that need a hand. “It’s a win-win situation for everybody,” he says. “Let’s start smiling as a community. Even if we have to paint a smile on our face masks.”