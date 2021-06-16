The local health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 throughout the District of Muskoka today(Wednesday).

One recovery was reported in Gravenhurst placing Muskoka’s active case count at 23.

Six are in Bracebridge, five in Huntsville, two in Lake of Bays, six in Muskoka lakes and four in Gravenhurst.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit administered about 600 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Muskoka over the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, over 63 percent of adults in the district have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 11.5 percent are fully vaccinated.