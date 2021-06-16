Here are a couple of free ideas to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend.

Families can go fishing on Saturday and Sunday without having to buy a license or carry an Outdoors Card on the province’s dime.

Ontario is also offering free day-use permits at over 100 provincial parks on Sunday.

They’re asking you to book a daily vehicle permit before you go to seventeen select popular provincial parks.

If you are going to fish for free or head out to one of the parks, the province reminds you to remember under Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen outdoor gatherings are capped at ten people.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or it’s something you already do as a family, free fishing on Father’s Day weekend provides a fun and safe way to bond with your family,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This is a great way for families to enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful and abundant lakes, rivers and streams.”