Ontario is reporting just under 400 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 384 cases with fifty-nine per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA, Waterloo Region and in Middlesex-London.

The death toll is now at 8,986 after another 12 people died.

There were more recoveries than new cases reported with the recovery rate steady at 97 per cent.

A new daily record high was reached for vaccines with nearly 203,000 vaccines given.

Over 28,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.5 per cent, the lowest it’s been since early October.