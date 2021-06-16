A Gravenhurst man is dead while another driver is uninjured after a crash on Highway 11, east of Smooth Rock Falls in Cochrane.

Constable Julie Vienneau with the James Bay OPP says it happened just before 1:30 PM on Tuesday. She confirms that 27-year-old Gravenhurst resident Nathan Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hydro One said in a tweet Tuesday night that he was one of their employees. “We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in the Driftwood area today,” the tweet reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected by this tragic loss.”

The driver of the other truck involved was uninjured.

No other details have been released by the detachment about the two-vehicle crash.

The investigation is continuing and Vienneau says more information will be released when it becomes available.