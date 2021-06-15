The Muskoka Fire Chiefs have moved the fire danger rating to moderate in Muskoka.

A daytime burn ban is now in effect, which means you’re only allowed to burn before 8 AM and after 6 PM. The Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department says it’s also vital someone stays by a fire while it’s burning and that you have the appropriate tools to put the fire out and ensure it’s fully extinguished.

Fireworks are also allowed, but there are differing by-laws in Muskoka’s six municipalities, so it’s best that you reach out to your municipalities’ office or fire department if you have any questions.

The total fire ban was put into place on May 31st due to the dry conditions throughout Muskoka.