Photo from the Town of Huntsville

Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown project will enter its second stage June 16.

The River Swing Bridge and Brunel Street will be open to vehicle traffic. Main Street will be closed to vehicles from Brunel to Centre Street. River Street remains closed to vehicles, as well as King Street.

Vehicle traffic will be diverted onto Brunel, Centre, and Veterans Way.

Businesses remain open along the construction, accessible by pedestrian walkways on both sides of Main.

In stage two, underground water and sewage infrastructure under Main Street will be replaced from Brunel Street to West Street. Construction will start for an accessible ramp to the Town Hall, as well as new walkways, parking, and streetscaping along Main Street and King Street.

For more information on Diggin’ Downtown, visit the Town of Huntsville website.