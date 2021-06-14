The total fire ban in Algonquin Park has been lifted after being in place for three days.

A fire ban remains in place at Arrowhead Provincial Park due to the extreme wildfire risk in the park.

The move to put the bans in place came as all Ontario Parks opened for overnight stays Friday night.

With the ban still in place at Arrowhead and other provincial parks, officials with Ontario Parks say they will continue to monitor conditions. They say that the main aspect they look at is how much it has rained and how dry the air is, which they use to calculate the ground’s moisture content level.

If you’re going to either park, both campsite and backcountry campers must bring a paper or digital copy of their reservation. However, for campsite users, you do not need to attach a printed copy of your permit to your campsite post or vehicle. Staff are urging campers to familiarize themselves with vehicle rules and pick up an information guide while at the park.

The District of Muskoka is still under a total fire ban.