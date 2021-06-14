Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 447 new cases on Monday with fifty-nine per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA, Waterloo Region and up north in the Porcupine Health Unit.

Four more people have died with the death toll now at 8,961.

The recovery rate is at 97.3 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

There were over 13,000 tests done over the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily tests done in over a year.

The province set a new daily record of over 135,000 vaccines given.

Test positivity is at 2.8 per cent.