The trial for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, is set to begin today in Parry Sound.

She pled not guilty this morning.

O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act, stemming from a 2019 boating crash that killed two people. 64-year-old Gary Poltash died at the scene, while 48-year-old Suzana Brito died in hospital a few days later.

Three other people were injured in the crash that happened on August 24th, 2019 on Lake Joseph.

57-year-old Richard Ruh was the operator of the other boat in the crash. He was charged in March for not exhibiting a navigation light in connection to the crash. He chose not to contest the offence.