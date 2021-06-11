Those who want to enjoy the great outdoors on Crown Land can once again do so.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has allowed the practice to resume as part of step one of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen. However, despite camping being allowed, Jolanta Kowalski with the MNRF says that all social gathering restrictions must be honoured while on Crown Land. You also need to check with the MNRF to make sure camping is allowed in your area and to follow all signage.

Crown Land camping is prohibited in designated Green Zones, which will be marked by signs

Kowalski says step one of the reopening program allows for outdoor activities with smaller crowds because the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is low. Public lands can still be accessed for all-day use activities, so long as gathering limits are honoured.

As Crown Land is within the borders of a municipality, check with the regional fire department to see what kind of burning is allowed. The Government of Ontario’s Forest Fire Map will also tell you what level of risk the area is at for wildfires.

Written by Trevor Smith Millar