Ontario is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-one per cent of the new cases are in the GTHA, Waterloo Region and up north in the Porcupine Health Unit.

There were four more deaths added with the death toll now at 8,935.

The recovery rate is steady at 97 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported.

Over 28,000 tests were processed over the last 24 hours with over 199,000 vaccines given which sets a new record.

Test positivity remains at 2 per cent.