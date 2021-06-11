Over $15,000 in fines were handed out to 18 people in Huntsville for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Constable Jeff Handsor says each person was fined $880.

The gathering happened on June 10th at 5:30 PM. A complaint was called into the detachment by a resident about people getting together on Deerfoot Trail. When officers arrived, they found the group not in compliance with restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The OPP continues to encourage everyone to follow the emergency measures and health recommendations,” Handsor says. “We are working with local Public Health Units, bylaw enforcement and other agencies. Public safety remains our top priority.”

If you have questions about emergency measures, Handsor says to go to Ontario’s COVID-19 portal.