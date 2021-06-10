The local health unit removed one COVID-19 case from the District of Muskoka’s count today and made no other changes.

40 cases remain active throughout Muskoka Thursday, six are in Bracebridge, six in Huntsville, nine in Lake of Bays, seven in Muskoka Lakes and 12 in Gravenhurst.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website, no doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given in Muskoka over the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday, over 60 percent of residents in Muskoka have received their first shot and just under nine percent, or 5,989 residents, are fully vaccinated.