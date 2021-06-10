Ontario's Updated COVID-19 Modelling From the Government of Ontario/Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table June 10th, 2021

Ontario could see daily COVID-19 case counts drop to 250 or less by mid-August.

That’s as long as vaccinations remain in the range of 180,000 a day.

New modelling shows the province’s cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have all dropped sharply.

Officials say cases can even go lower for the next ten days as long as more Ontarians keep on rolling their sleeves up.

As for the Delta variant, originally found in India, officials said it may be dangerous, even risking a fourth wave.

The more transmissible Delta variant will likely be the dominant form of the virus this summer according to the province’s Science Advisory Table.

However, data shows that the second jab of a vaccine is twice as effective against the Delta variant.

To avoid a fourth wave, they said Ontario must continue ensuring first and second doses reach high-risk communities, continue tailoring vaccine clinics to community needs, and ensure strong testing and case and contact management.