A gravel road off Williamsport Rd. in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

The Town of Huntsville has released a list of roadways that will be resurfaced or repaired this month.

The Roads Surface Preservation Program starts June 14 and will finish June 25. Various locations around town will see road work, such as:

Bridge and culvert replacement at Gall Trail Bridge

Slurry sealing on North Drive, South Drive, Allensville Road, North Lancelot, Stevenson Road 12 West, and Old Ferguson Road

Asphalt rejuvenation on Knotty Pine, Heritage Crescent, Beechwood, Crestview, Kirby’s Way, Kendra Crescent, Clubhouse, St. Andrew, St. Georges, Deerfoot, Nature’s Way, Birchwood, Royal Oak, Hawk Ridge, and Old Hemlock

Huntsville kicked off road construction season a month early this year, with gravel roads being the first to be resurfaced.

For more information on upcoming road work, visit the Town of Huntsville website.