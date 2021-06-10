Ontarians who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 18th, including those with the highest health risk conditions and special education workers, can now book their accelerated second dose.

The province is also encouraging those who got a vaccine out of province or country to get their vaccination receipt from their local public health unit (PHU).

Starting today(Thursday), those who received their first or both doses outside of Ontario or Canada can contact their PHU to have their COVID-19 immunization record verified and documented in the province’s COVAX system.

Doing so would get you an Ontario vaccination receipt which may be used to show your immunization status.

In addition, starting Monday those who live in one of the areas where the Delta variant of concern, first identified in India, has been spreading and got their first dose on or before May 9th will be eligible to book their accelerated second dose appointment.

Those areas include Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York.

If you’re in one of these areas and qualify you’ll be able to book through the provincial booking system, directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and through participating pharmacies.