Starting on June 11th, a full burn ban will be in place for Algonquin Park and Arrowhead Park.

When visiting the park, no fires of any kind will be allowed within the boundaries of the two parks. The ban is due to extreme wildfire risk across the park. The ban will be lifted as soon as conditions improve. Park officials say they will be monitoring conditions daily and make adjustments accordingly.

The move comes all Ontario Parks are set to open for overnight stays on Friday. This includes backcountry camping.

For both parks, both campsite and backcountry campers must bring a paper or digital copy of their reservation while in the parks. However, for campsite users, you do not need to attach a printed copy of your permit to your campsite post or vehicle. Staff urge campers to familiarize themselves with vehicle rules and pick up an information guide while at the park.

The District of Muskoka is also under a total burn ban. It was issued on May 31st.