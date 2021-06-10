Ontario is reporting just under 600 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 590 cases Thursday with sixty-three per cent in the hot spots around the GTHA and Waterloo Region.

Another 11 people have died with the death toll now at 8,931.

The recovery rate is steady at 97 per cent with more recoveries than new cases reported over the last day.

There were over 182,000 vaccines and over 31,000 tests done over the last day.

Test positivity remains at 2.0 per cent.