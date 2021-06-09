Learning how to save money and building a budget will be a big focus for Grade Nine students in Ontario. The province has introduced a new math program it says prepares students with skills relevant to today’s job market.

Besides financial literacy, the new curriculum will also focus on coding, data literacy, and mathematical modelling.

“We are better preparing students with the life and job skills they require – with a focus on financial literacy, coding, and data literacy – to ensure Ontario students succeed,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “With an emphasis on real-world applications for mathematics, this course will teach students valuable fundamentals that will give them a competitive advantage when they graduate.”

Students just starting secondary school will no longer be forced to choose between applied and academic programs, a practice known as streaming, in the hopes it keeps options open for youth to pursue post-secondary education and training any way they chose.

The new curriculum will be in place in time for back-to-school in the fall.