Almaguin Highlands OPP is searching for 15-year-old Zachary Bennett and is asking for the community’s support.

He was last seen in Parry Township around the area of Highway 518 and Birkdale Road at about 6:30 AM this morning. Constable Louise Maki describes him as white, around 5’8″ with a medium build, around 130 to 140 pounds. Bennett has ear-length bleached hair with a pink tinge. He was last seen wearing a black silky shirt with no shoes and black track pants.

There is a concern for his wellbeing, so if you spot him or have information that could lead to him being found, call the detachment.