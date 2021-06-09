Students in Muskoka will not be gathering together for their graduation ceremonies after Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) decided to keep them virtual.

Officials with TLDSB say they came to the decision after careful consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Premier Doug Ford said last week that schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, but he is open to working with school boards and health officials to figure out a safe way for students to celebrate in person.

“TLDSB schools have been working hard over the past several weeks to organize virtual graduation ceremonies to celebrate and honour graduates in a way that maintains current health and safety protocols and restrictions,” the officials continue. “While the Ministry of Education advised that school boards could consider gathering outside in class cohort groups, the issue of time for planning and equity of opportunity continues to be problematic. “

Over the next few weeks, individual schools will be reaching out to families about plans to drop off devices given to students and how they can pick up their personal belongings. “This will be a chance for parents/guardians to take photographs of their graduate, collect the graduation diploma, as well as possibly speak with cohort friends and say goodbye to staff,” officials say.

For parents or guardians that have any questions, TLDSB officials suggest reaching out directly to your child’s school.