The Almaguin Highlands OPP has dismantled a large-scale cannabis production facility on Park Road in Kearney Township.

It happened just after 5:15 PM Monday when a Cannabis Act search warrant was executed.

The force seized just under 5,000 cannabis plants, over 200 pounds of processed cannabis plants and marijuana processing equipment thanks to help from the Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team, the OPP’s Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit and members of the Regional Support Team.

The estimated value of the plants is over $5 million.

“This size and level of cannabis grow operation had not been seen before in our Almaguin Highlands community,” Almaguin Highlands OPP Detachment Commander Staff Sargeant Dominic Lalonde says.

A pair of 25-year-old men from Markham and a 29-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with unlawfully cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house or to offer to do so, as well as possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Sundridge, Ontario on July 22nd.