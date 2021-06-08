The District of Muskoka is still at 36 active cases after one new case of the virus and one recovery was reported Tuesday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

The new case was added in Gravenhurst and is the 451st to be diagnosed in Muskoka since the pandemic began. It is in a 35 to 44-year-old man from Gravenhurst, who is reported to have contracted the virus from close contact.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 58.8-percent of Muskoka has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab, while 7.9-percent are fully vaccinated.