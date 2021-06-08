The Town of Huntsville is opening registration for its outdoor recreational activities as Ontario moves into step one of its reopening plan.

Currently, outdoor aqua fitness classes are open for registration, scheduled to start June 14. Registration for outdoor swimming lessons opens June 14, to start July 5, and summer day camp will open for registration June 16, also starting July 5.

Opened activities will have a limit of ten people, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. Huntsville Director of Community Services Simone Babineau says this is the beginning of the Town’s reopening plan.

“This is the first step in getting us back to programs for the community in all kinds of things that we do,” Babineau says. “Staff are excited, I think our public is excited; we have certainly been fielding calls and emails over the last couple of weeks with this announcement of the Road Map to Reopening.”

Babineau says she’s excited to bring activities such as swimming lessons back, as they are more than just a fun thing to do outdoors.

“We’ve had a long time that we haven’t had swimming lessons,” Babineau says. “We live in the world of lakes, trees, and water here, and we’re in the business of preventing drowning as well as fun aquatic activities, so we want to be able to bring these back to the kids.”

Outdoor recreational programs not run by the Town of Huntsville are not yet allowed to open for registration. Babineau says that sports clubs and other recreational organizations will be able to operate in later stages of reopening with a permit issued by the Town.

Visit the Town of Huntsville’s website for more information.